Corner of Evard and Maplecrest roads where 46 units are planned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new 46-unit apartment development set for northeast Fort Wayne seems to be stuck.

Two weeks ago on Aug. 1, Fort Wayne City Council was dissatisfied with the owner of the new development while discussing rezoning for the project.

“I can say that my trust level with the developer is low,” said 2nd District Councilman Russ Jehl at that time.

The distrust stems from a prior project, a 40-unit development on a grassy lot at the corner of Evard and Maplecrest roads that had Jehl concerned.

The new development is actually a sort of ‘phase two’ for that initial project since all of the units are full, but in the estimation of some council members, since that first project was never finished in their eyes, the second one shouldn’t be allowed to start.

“It’s a really low bar to set to just finish off your first project correctly before moving onto the second project,” Jehl said.

As he did last week, however, Chad Keysor, one of the people behind the development, defended the prior project.

“I think I’ve done everything I have committed to,” Keysor said.

He said that everything has passed that is needed, and while there are some complaints from neighbors, he claims that he has dealt with everything needed, including drainage and easement issues.

The only thing Keysor admitted to was a playground that was initially in the plan but was not built. Keysor has stated that as development continued, it was no longer feasible to include it.

Keysor is happy with the original project as it sits and points to its success as a reason for the second project’s zoning to be approved.

Council is expected to have a final vote on the matter next week after issuing a 4-4 do-pass recommendation vote Tuesday.