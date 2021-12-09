EV charging stations being installed in downtown Fort Wayne, with plans to add many more

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three charging stations for electric vehicles are being installed in downtown Fort Wayne.

Three EV charging stations will open soon for business in the 200 block of East Wayne Street. Cost should be between $2 and $3 per hour.

The city of Fort Wayne told WANE 15 that the charging stations, located in the 200 block of East Wayne Street between Clinton and Barr streets, will be available for costumers soon.

The EV charging stations are part of a city-wide project, funded by a $90,000 grant through the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. Twenty-seven chargers will be installed around the city as part of the project, according to city spokesman John Perlich.

“The City is working with Charge Point and EV United on activating the chargers that are completed or nearly completed for the first major roll out,” Perlich wrote in an email. “There are currently two in the Skyline Garage, one at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA, three on Wayne Street and currently three under construction on Berry Street.”

Here is the list for the chargers to be installed next year:

Downtown Allen County Public Library

Wayne and Berry streets

Skyline Garage

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Jefferson Pointe

Foster Park

Meijer stores on Lima, Maysville and Dupont roads

Renaissance Pointe YMCA

Indiana Tech campus

the Allen County Public Safety Academy

and the Clyde Theater

Charge for the stations is estimated to cost between $2 and $3 per hour, Perlich said.

He added the city has received “positive feedback on the prospect of the charging stations going in.”

The orange cones should come down soon, once three EV charging stations are completed in the 200 block of East Wayne Street. A total of 27 EV charging stations are planned in the new year, the city says.

Michael Galbraith, president and CEO of the Downtown Improvement District, says his organization will promote the EV charging stations once they’re installed.

“Looking around in the parking garages and on the streets, there are more and more of these vehicles,” Galbraith said this week. “Including that capability makes a lot of sense.”

According to data from the Department of Energy, Indiana currently lags in EV charging station installations, but has more than Kentucky. Indiana has 308 station locations compared to Kentucky’s 201. Ohio has 883 and Michigan, 769.

Throughout the U.S. there are nearly 50,000 charging stations with California leading the way with nearly 14,000.