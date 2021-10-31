Euclid Avenue shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One victim police describe as a “male Juvenile” is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after a shooting on Euclid Avenue Sunday morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 4600 block of Euclid Avenue near Anthony Blvd. and Pettit Ave. at approximately 12:43 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Dispatch told officers that one victim had been shot inside of the residence.

Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Shortly after arriving, an emergency room physician downgraded his condition to life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians were called to the scene to investigate. Detectives attempted to locate any witnesses and any video surveillance. Technicians processed the scene for any evidence pertaining to this case. The victim’s identity and who is responsible for the shooting are still unknown. The case is under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.