Ethanol tanker detaches, rolls over, ignites blaze in Kosciusko Co.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A semi pulling an ethanol tanker rolled over multiple times on a Kosciusko County road, spilling liquid and igniting a fire.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department says a semi carrying roughly 7700 gallons of ethanol alcohol was traveling on County Road 800 W Thursday evening around 6:30 when it dropped off the shoulder and attempted to correct itself. The driver over-corrected though, causing the thousands of gallons of ethanol to slosh to one side, in turn disconnecting the tractor and trailer and causing both units to roll multiple times.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department say an ethanol tanker rolled over and ignited Thursday evening.

The ethanol ignited and spread down the ditch and into a nearby field. The driver was able to get out of the semi with minor injuries. Units were still on-scene at 9:30 p.m. and say the road will remain closed for the foreseeable future. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.