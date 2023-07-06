FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Electric Works is taking on a Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament with over 180 players on the roster put on by The Odyssey.

The tournament will take place Saturday at GE Club on the Electric Works campus. The tournament will start at 10 a.m. but gates to the venue open at 9 a.m.

The tournament will have multiple pools in order to determine brackets in both the Ultimate Singles and the Street Fighter 6 brackets. The top two players of the Ultimate Singles will receive all expenses paid- excluding flights- trips to Super Smash Con 2023. The rest of the players will receive money, based on ranking, from the prize pool.

The Odyssey is a local eSports company with a focus on bringing the eSports community home in Fort Wayne.

For more information about the event head to Smash Works website.