eSACS reflects on first semester, 2/3 of students returning for second

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Southwest Allen County Schools announced at the beginning of the 2020 school year it started eSACS. It’s a completely virtual schooling option for students across the entire state in middle and high schools.

Initially, eSACS opened enrollment for up to 144 students. But the virtual school exceeded that number.

The school had 282 students for its first semester. Coordinator for eSACS and Homestead High School assistant principal Susan Summers said about 2/3 of students are returning for the second semester.

She says they had a lot of students found the formal of virtual learning is very successful for them.

Related Content Southwest Allen County Schools opens enrollment for eSACS to all Indiana Students

Students enrolled mostly came from the Southwest Allen County Schools District, but a few are from outside Allen County.

Summers says the way teachers are able to develop their lessons plans allowed students to receive instant feedback. Students then could go instantly review material, if needed, and moved on.

This aspect was positive feedback from students and families, but Summers says they’re also wanting more.

“We started with a very minimal course selection. But we are going to be adding some classes that students are interested in in terms of honors and AP courses so they can earn their academic honors diploma. So, that’s probably been the most significant feedback is requesting we explore those opportunities for students,” said Summers.

Next year eSACS will offer AP Environmental Science and World History. Enrollment is already open for next year. There will not be a cap on the amount of students admitted.

For more information, click here.