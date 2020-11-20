Erin’s House recognizes Children’s Grief Awareness Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Thursday, Erin’s House for Grieving Children recognized Children’s Grief Awareness Day as locations throughout downtown Fort Wayne lit up in blue.

In Indiana, one in 12 children will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18. That number doubles by age 25. According to a recent study by Judi’s House/JAG Institute, Indiana ranks 16th highest in the nation for childhood bereavement.

“The importance of Children’s Grief Awareness Day is to help all of us become aware that children need to be supported through their grief,” the press release said. “They are often thought of as being resilient or they’re too young to understand what has happened when someone has died, but children do indeed grieve. At Erin’s House, we believe that no child should ever have to grieve alone.”

For more than 27 years, Erin’s House has served over 23,000 individuals. Erin’s House provides peer-support groups, camps, in-school programming and grief education to area schools, community agencies, churches and social groups – all at no cost to children and teens in need.

The blue lights will be visible from Nov. 19-22 at Ash Skyline Plaza, Lincoln Bank Tower, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge, Parkview Field, Sweetwater and Wells Street Bridge.

To learn more about Erin’s House services, visit ErinsHouse.org or call 260-423-2466.