Erin’s House for Grieving Children still bring lit memorials to downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite Night of Lights being canceled, Erin’s House for Grieving Children is still hosting its fundraiser that coincides with the holidays.

Lights of Love will still honor those who have lost loved ones.

The Lights of Love Memorial is at Parkview Field from November 25th through December 6th.

You can choose between three memorials to honor your loved ones: a custom holiday ornament, lighted candle or a personalized tribute. Prices do vary. Click here to learn more.



Submission deadline for the memorial is November 23rd at 5 p.m.

