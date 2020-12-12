Erin’s House for Grieving Children hosts holiday drive-thru

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Instead of hosting its traditional holiday gathering, Erin’s House for Grieving Children spread Christmas cheer in the form on a drive-thru experience on Saturday.

Each year, Erin’s House’s annual holiday gathering is typically open to all children, teens, and their families who are currently participating in the peer-support groups. The holiday gathering offers a setting for families to come together and remember their loved one who passed away.

More than 300 people took part in this year’s drive-thru event, staying in their cars as they drove through the outdoor activity stations to stay safe with COVID-19.

Each child received a toy, treats and a stocking in addition to a gingerbread kit and special activity to do at home.

