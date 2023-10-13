FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Erin’s House for Grieving Children will host its 18 annual Wine for the Spirit event.

Erin’s House’s goal with the gala is to ensure no grieving family is ever charged for the peer-support programs and camps.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m. at Punch Films, located at 200 6th Street, 46808, with dinner, cocktails and more. Beginning at 8 p.m. the live auction will begin, followed by the after-party starting at 9:30 p.m.

Those who still plan to be in attendance can purchase tickets ahead of time for $250 but the online auction is open until 8:30 p.m. for anyone to bid on the items.

Erin’s House’s mission is to provide support to children, teens and their families who have experienced a death, by providing them with a safe space to promote a sense of belonging and encourage healing.

For more information and to see the items available to bid on head to the website of the event.