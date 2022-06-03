FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden officially kicked off his campaign to become Indiana’s next governor Thursday.

Doden, a Republican, held his kick-off event at Promenade Park in downtown Fort Wayne.

From July 2015 to December 2019 Doden served as CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and before that he served as the president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) for the State of Indiana.

In March of this year, political columnist Brian Howey published an article indicating the GOP field for governor in 2024 could be a crowded one. By law, current incumbent Eric Holcomb cannot run for a third term.

Doden has never held political office, however he did run unsuccessfully in the 2011 GOP primary as a candidate for Fort Wayne mayor.