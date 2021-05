FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 has confirmed Eric Doden, former CEO of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc., plans to announce a run for the Republican nomination for Indiana governor on Thursday.

Doden currently heads Domo Development. From 2013 to 2015, he served then Governor Mike Pence as President of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

WANE 15 will have more on this expected announcement later on Thursday.