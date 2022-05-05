FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Equestrians, rejoice!

At a press conference on Thursday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Allen County Commissioners, and the Three Rivers Horse Trails announced a grant of $250,000 to construct a trailhead and equestrian trail in the 5400 block of Paulding Road.

Allen County matched the grant with an additional $62,500 to construct a 3-acre trailhead with parking for trucks and horse trailers along with convenience facilities.

Equestrians will be able to experience 5 miles of horse trails, equipped with obstacles, and accessible mounting.

The bidding process is set to begin later this year and construction will begin in the spring of 2023.

Trails are expected to open by the summer of 2023, and Three Rivers Horse Trails will host events and activities as well as maintain the trailhead and trails upon completion.

“After 3 years of hard work we are excited to be able to realize our vision of horse trails in Allen County,” Three Rivers Horse Trails President Lynn Sroufe said.