Epic Racing Events hosts its second annual Summit City Half Marathon and 10K

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Epic Racing Events hosted its second annual Summit City Half Marathon and 10K on Saturday morning at Sonrise Church.

This is the second Epic Race Series for 2021. The half marathon path winded through the scenic neighborhoods of southwest Fort Wayne with rolling hills featured throughout the course.

The 10K course was a loop that started and ended near the Sonrise Church. The half marathon was a 2-loop course on the same path. All participants received a long-sleeve race shirt. Each half marathon finisher was awarded a medal symbolizing Summit City pride.