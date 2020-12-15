Entries for annual 92 County Art Show at the Honeywell Center open Jan. 4

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Honeywell Arts & Entertainment announced it will be hosting its annual 92 County Art Show in the Honeywell Center Clark Gallery. The competition is open to artists of all ages living in any of the 92 Indiana counties.

“The Clark Gallery hosts more than 10 exhibits per year and features students, amateurs and professionals. Exhibits include the Wabash County Schools Winter and Spring Banner Competitions, Themed Art Competition, Photography Show, Wabash Art Guild and the Holiday Cash & Carry,” the press release said.

The County Art Show is from Jan. 7 – Feb. 15.

Entries will be accepted on Jan. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for any artistic medium excluding photography. For a list of complete guidelines and artist entry information, visit HoneywellArts.org/92-county.

The Clark Gallery said it is offering online and in-person viewing with limited hours in the Porter Lobby. The exhibit will be available for public viewing Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and will be hosted virtually via Honeywell Arts website and the center’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

All exhibits hosted in the Clark Gallery are free to view to fulfill the mission of The Honeywell Foundation, the press release said.

For more information about additional exhibits in the Honeywell Center Clark Gallery, visit http://honeywellarts.org/exhibits.