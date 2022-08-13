FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tattoo artists and enthusiasts are gathering at the Grand Wayne Center this weekend to celebrate the art form and get some new ink.

Studio 13, a local tattoo shop first opened in 1999, has been bringing the festival to Fort Wayne for the past three years. They started the festival on their 20th anniversary in 2019. Charity fundraisers are also incorporated into the festival.

The festival offers local talent an opportunity to showcase their work and skills with tattoo competitions, fine art, and live performances. Every day festival goers can get tattoos from artists with booths set up, and each tattoo can enter into a contest to win best tattoo of the day.

Anyone with a fully healed tattoo can also enter into tattoo competitions. Some of the categories in the daily tattoo contests are best new school, best portrait, and worst tattoo. The categories change each day.

Anyone wanting to get a tattoo at the festival can reach out to artists directly. Booking information can be found on their website or Instagram bio.

The festival started on Friday afternoon and ends on Sunday at 7 p.m. The schedule for the weekend is:

Friday, August 12: 1:00pm-10:00pm

Saturday, August 13: 12:00pm-10:00pm

Sunday, August: 14 12:00pm-7:00pm

Tickets can be bought at the door. The Sunday single day pass is $25.

For more information, you can visit the festival’s website at fortwaynetattoo.com.