Enrollment open for 2022 TinCaps Reading Program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Educators are now eligible to sign up for the 2022 Fort Wayne TipCaps Reading Program.

With the program, educators work with students to set requirements and goals, such as a number of books to read, a number of pages to read, hours spent reading, etc. The free TinCaps Reading Program can be used to supplement an existing curriculum.

“Students who achieve their goals, rounding the bases to reach ‘home plate,’ are rewarded with a complimentary ticket to a TinCaps game at Parkview Field on a select date, plus receive a voucher for a hot dog, a drink, and a special prize,” the TinCaps said.

The TinCaps said they supply educators with the necessary materials to implement the program and distribute the ticket order forms to students. Teachers also receive a free game ticket, and can schedule an appearance at their school by the TinCaps’ mascot, Johnny.

2022 Spring Reading Program Dates:

Tuesday, April 12 (6:35 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 13 (6:35 p.m.)

Thursday, April 14 (7:05 p.m.)

Friday, April 15 (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, April 16 (1:05 p.m.)

Sunday, April 17 (1:05 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 26 (6:35 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 27 (6:35 p.m.)

Thursday, April 28 (7:05 p.m.)

Friday, April 29 (7:05 p.m.)

Saturday, April 30 (1:05 p.m.)

Sunday, May 1 (1:05 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 17 (6:35 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 18 (6:35 p.m.)

Thursday, May 19 (7:05 p.m.)

Friday, May 20 (7:05 p.m.)*

Saturday, May 21 (6:35 p.m.)*

Sunday, May 22 (1:05 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 24 (6:35 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 25 (6:35 p.m.)

Thursday, May 26 (7:05 p.m.)

Friday, May 27 (7:05 p.m.)*

Saturday, May 28 (6:35 p.m.)*

Sunday, May 29 (1:05 p.m.)

*FIREWORKS NIGHT

Educators can enroll at TinCapsReading.com though Dec. 7.