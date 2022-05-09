FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– What better way to spend your Summer Nights than watching local artists, musicians, and performers at the Embassy Theatre?

Individual tickets are on sale for the 7th season of Summer Nights at the Embassy. The series will begin on June 1 and will wrap up by September 14.

On Wednesdays, Summer Nights will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Performers will be playing from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. In addition to performing artists, local food vendors, a cash bar, and concessions will be available.

Tickets cost $5 plus any additional ticketing fees. They can be purchased through Ticketmaster or the Embassy Theatre website. Flex passes cost around $15 and can be exchanged for tickets to specific shows. Flex passes will be available until May 30.