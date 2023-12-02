FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend you can take in your natural surroundings, while also getting into the Christmas spirit. Metea County Park is hosting Nature’s Christmas.

Metea County Park’s Park and Education Manager Bob Dispenza stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event. You can see that in the interview above.

Nature’s Christmas at Metea County Park is on Saturday, December 9. It runs from 2 – 5 p.m. It costs $5 for those 7 and up. Metea County Park is located at 8401 Union Chapel Road. You can click here to learn more.