FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can enjoy lunchtime entertainment outside the Allen County Public Library once a month in the summertime.

Families enjoy Music on the Plaza

During “Music on the Plaza”, anyone planning to have lunch in downtown Fort Wayne can enjoy their meal while listening to local bands outside the main branch of ACPL from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on days in June, July and August.

Wednesday, crowds enjoyed the June installment of the event. Food trucks will also be offering food for purchase.

Here’s the lineup for Music on the Plaza:

June 14: Old Crown Brass Band

Old Crown Brass Band July 12: Whoa, Man!

Whoa, Man! August 2: Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra

Evening entertainment kicks off Saturday with “Rock the Plaza”. Each Saturday through July 29, local artists will perform at the library’s plaza from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Here’s the lineup for Rock the Plaza:

­­­June 17: The Mighty McGuiggans, Nate Shultz, Zen BBQ, Los Galaxy

The Mighty McGuiggans, Nate Shultz, Zen BBQ, Los Galaxy June 24: Juniper Pass, Todd Staszak, Austin & the Avenue, Phil Schurger’s Sungate

Juniper Pass, Todd Staszak, Austin & the Avenue, Phil Schurger’s Sungate July 1: Sum Morz, Maleena Felger, Chris Hambrick, Alicia Pyle & the Locals

Sum Morz, Maleena Felger, Chris Hambrick, Alicia Pyle & the Locals July 8: Middle Names, Next Gen Jammers, Frantic, Whoa! Man

Middle Names, Next Gen Jammers, Frantic, Whoa! Man July 15: Radio Replay, Tone Junkies, URB, Moser Woods

Radio Replay, Tone Junkies, URB, Moser Woods July 22: The Keystones, JJ & McRae, Jonah Leatherman, Sunglasses At Night

The Keystones, JJ & McRae, Jonah Leatherman, Sunglasses At Night July 29: Hustle54, Mike Conley, Sam Trowbridge Band, Phil’s Family Lizard

