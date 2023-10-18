FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’d like to skip out on some of the scarier parts of the Halloween season and find some fun for the little ones, Hilger Family Farm might just be for you.

The farm has plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy, including a hemp sorghum maze, a wooden tractor ride, hay rides, pumpkin picking, and local produce to buy.

While the kids run around and have fun, they can also enjoy seeing and feeding animals on the farm. Some of the animals include kittens, three goats, three pigs, and a pony.

This is family time, and we don’t try to scare people with gore. This is family fun, and we enjoy seeing the smiles on kids faces enjoying the farm. Joseph Hilger, co owner of Hilger Farms

There will be plenty of pumpkins on site to pick out and take home. The farm also sells produce, including jams, potatoes, apple cider, caramel apples and cookies.

Hay rides are offered every Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Hilger Family Farm is open seven days a week throughout the month of October.