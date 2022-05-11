FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– What better way to enjoy the warmer weather than to take a canal boat ride on the Saint Marys river?

The Sweet Breeze canal boat tours are expected to start on May 28, where riders are able to explore the Saint Marys river on the replica canal boat as riders are regaled with river lore stories, history, and muddy water tales.

The boat will be wheelchair accessible, and private tours are available.

Tickets are currently on sale and can be reserved by calling 260-427-6000 or the Fort Wayne Parks website.