FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A coffee shop in Fort Wayne is holding a bluegrass jam with a local band Sunday morning.

The Dead Pickers Society invites you to bring your own instruments and jam with the bluegrass band at Firefly Coffee House.

The band posted the event on Facebook, saying it’s free to attend. Head to the coffee shop at 11 a.m. to join in on the performance, or just enjoy some tunes with your morning cup of coffee.