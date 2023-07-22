FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting Friday, northeast Indiana food is about to be highlighted in dozens of events for Local Food Week. This will showcase area farms and businesses.

Founding director of Northeast Indiana Local Food Network Janet Katz and owner of Lone Tree Farms Carry Zeigler stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

Local Food Week is happening from Friday, July 28 until Sunday, August 6. More than 20 local businesses will be putting on events. Most are free, but many do require pre-registration. You can click here to learn more.