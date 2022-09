NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth on Labor Day weekend, a city in Noble County has the answer.

The Ligonier Marshmallow Festival is back to celebrate a major product produced in the area: marshmallows.

Through Monday, marshmallow lovers can enjoy bake-offs, rides, a parade and more, with entertainment for all ages.

The festival has a Facebook page with updates and details on the event.