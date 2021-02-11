Energy assistance program offers help with winter heating bills

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An area nonprofit is helping pay winter heating bills for residents in six Indiana counties.

Applications for the Brightpoint Energy Assistance Program are now open. The program helps to pay a portion of winter heating bills for covers Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties. The benefit amount averages about $400 per household.

According to Brightpoint’s website, energy assistance benefits are available to households with a combined annual income at or below 60% of State Median income or 150% of the current poverty level, whichever is higher.

“I just ask people to apply if they need help, but be patient with us because we have a lot of folks seeking help. We are dealing with COVID ourselves, quarantines and so forth and we are waiting on funds to come in,” said Steve Hoffman, president and CEO of Brightpoint.

Applications must be submitted with all required documents to Brightpoint by May 14 either online, through the mail or in-person.

If you have questions you’re asked to call 800-589-3506, press 1 and then follow the prompts for utility assistance.

If you’ve been disconnected, contact Brightpoint at 1-800-589-2264 to schedule an appointment. All documentation must be submitted prior to your appointment date including the completed application.