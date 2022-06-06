COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — The Blanding’s Turtle is an endangered species and when they are found in Indiana it is usually in the northern third of the state.

Recently a woman found a turtle in the middle of the road with what she believed to be an injured tail. She got in touch with the DNR and the turtle was brought to Angela Abbott, who specializes in wildlife rehabilitation.

While examining the turtle Abbott found that he wasn’t injured, but instead that the species is endangered. Blanding’s turtles have a yellow chin and throat with a modeled bell. They are in rapid decline due to habitat loss. Abbott says if you come across any turtle trying to cross the road and you can safely stop to help, then do so, but do not take the turtle home as a pet.

“If you want to help them, help them, but just please don’t take them. It’s detrimental to their survival,” added Abbott, “Wild turtles, you can’t just feed them turtle sticks from Walmart and expect them to live a happy, healthy life. They need their natural habitat, their natural diet.”

Abbott adds that it is illegal in Indiana to take turtles out of the wild and if you find an injured turtle then contact the DNR.

As for the Blanding’s turtle that was turned in to Abbott. It is set to be tagged and released in a protected wetlands area, so he can live his life.