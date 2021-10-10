End your weekend with therapy dogs and sensory activities at Community Inclusive Expo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There is no better way to spend your Sunday afternoon than with dogs and toys.

The community is invited to come play with the Three Rivers Visiting Dogs, interact with a bubble light machine and sensory toys, make a sensory toy (while supplies last), and play sensory interactive games during Sunday’s event, presented by Riverfront Fort Wayne.

Hear from speakers on topics including gaining employment while having a disability. Visit booths from businesses and organizations that offer services and products to those who have special or adaptive needs.

Find it all at Promenade Park in the Park Foundation Pavilion from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.