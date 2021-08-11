End the summer with Post Miami at the Old Fort

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Witness the 1700s come alive at the French outpost known as Post Miami during the last full weekend of the Old Fort’s summer season Aug. 28 and 29.

During the reenactment of the French and Indian War, French and British forces will clash for control of the area all over again. Fur traders, Native Americans, civilians, and soldiers will demonstrate daily activities.

Experience battles and infantry drills, visit merchants, tour the Old Fort, see a cannon be fired, and talk with historical artisans.

For more information on events at the Old Fort, visit the website or call 260-437-2836.