FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The end of February marked the end of pandemic-era, additional federal assistance for people who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in the remaining 32 states that didn’t end the benefits early.

Indiana’s additional assistance expired last May.

Carmen Cumberland, the president and CEO of Community Harvest Food Bank in Fort Wayne, told WANE 15 on Wednesday that it has impacted Indiana food banks in a big way.

“We’ve seen our numbers increasing over the last 12 month and they’re continuing. We’re at numbers, before this took place, close to COVID, and in the last two weeks they’re continuing to grow but our food supply is shortening,” Cumberland said.

The biggest problem according to Cumberland is inflation.

With the rise of grocery store prices, people who qualify for SNAP aren’t able to offset the extra costs without the extra benefits.

On top of that, they’re seeing people who don’t qualify for SNAP looking to cut costs on food by coming to the food bank.

They may have to make some changes.

“Our food is not increasing as far as donations, and the food we’re purchasing only goes so far,” she explained. “So, we may have to limit the amount of pounds we’re giving people. We’re still going to make sure everybody gets fed, but will it last as long as what we may have given in the past?”

Cumberland added they she wants to put out a call to the community for help because the need is always great.

She aid she’d love to see more food drives and asks that anyone who may have a little extra to make a donation.