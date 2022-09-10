FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dinosaurs are roaming around Fort Wayne on Saturday.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is kicking off Dino Days. The event includes scientific studies of animals and even an archaeological dig.

“Our hope is if we can get people interested in some of the animals of the past, maybe we can get them to care about the future of animals we have here at the zoo,” said Kyle Etheridge, an events manager at FWCZ.







There’s even an archaeological dig at the event.

Dino Days runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and continues Sunday as well as next weekend. The event is free with zoo admission.

As part of the event, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic is performing Jurassic Park In Concert on Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at Foellinger Theater.