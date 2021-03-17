Empyrean Events turning 100-year-old building into pandemic-friendly venue space

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Work on the Elysean is still in the early stages, but once it is complete it will offer a type of venue that is hard to come by in this area.

Empyrean Events is in the process of renovating part of the former Aunt Millie’s campus in downtown Fort Wayne. The plan is to turn an around 100-year-old building at 400 W. Main St. into a special events venue.

“The character and aesthetic was a design style that I realized was missing that industrial modern space is really popular in other parts of the country,” said Rene Miner, owner of Empyrean Events. “There wasn’t a venue here locally that had that aesthetic, but we continued to see couples coming and asking us for it and we just didn’t have a space to take them.”

Work started at the end of February and has mostly consisted of peeling back layers of paint and other work that has been done over the years in order to bring out the original character of the building. When all is said and done, it will be able to fit events of 300 to 400 people. Miner said they have seen a higher demand for larger spaces since the pandemic began, so much so that they are giving tours to prospective clients almost every day of the week and have already started booking dates.

“We have had an incredible booking ratio because people need space and then they love the design so those two things went together really well, and we just recognized the need and thought you know what, we’re just going to take a leap of faith and off we go,” Miner said.

Although opening a new venue during a pandemic might raise some eyebrows, Miner said the extra capacity will help to get business back on track after months of scaled back and canceled events.

“We’re very different than restaurants where restaurants were at least able to do carry out or they were able to do reduce feeding events just weren’t a thing you couldn’t do them, you know, we were really limited in that way,” Miner said. “We held on and we figured it out and we helped our clients through that and we’re really proud of being able to do that, it’s really exciting to get back to doing what we love.”

Miner believes the extra space will go a long way in helping businesses bring back corporate events as well.

“The driver of that is them asking us how do we do that safely and then that is a very loaded question,” Miner said. “This space is of interest because we have such a large ability with the floor plan structure to really distance people and make something of the space that they feel comfortable in.”

Construction on the space is expected to wrap up sometime this spring. Their first event is set for May 21.