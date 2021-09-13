Employers invited to meet and eat with new Ivy Tech Fort Wayne/Warsaw chancellor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Employers within Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw’s eleven county service area are invited to a “Lunch and Learn with Chancellor Kim Barnett-Johnson” event on Sept. 23.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., attendees will be able to meet with the new chancellor and learn how Ivy Tech can help their company connect with new talent. The school said they will also be able to learn about Ivy Tech’s apprenticeship and Achieve Your Degree programs.

The free event will take place at Ivy Tech Fort Wayne’s Coliseum Campus room CC1640, located at 3800 N. Anthony Blvd. To RSVP, click here.