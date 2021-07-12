Employee’s dog snatched from Three Rivers Distilling Company

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A dog was reportedly stolen from Fort Wayne’s Three Rivers Distilling Company Monday morning.

The distiller said in a Facebook post that Odin was stolen from the back of its property at 224 E. Wallace Street around 9:15 a.m. A suspect vehicle was spotted headed south, the post said.

A description was not provided. The incident was not captured by surveillance cameras.

(Three Rivers Distilling Company via Facebook)

Three Rivers Distilling said in the post said Odin belonged to one of its employees. The distiller allows employees to bring their dogs to work.

Anyone who spots Odin is asked to send Three Rivers Distilling Company a message on its Facebook page.