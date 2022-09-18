HUNTERTOWN, Ind, (WANE) — With September being childhood cancer awareness month, the Jovevski family, with the help of Eel River Elementary, hosted the second annual Emmy’s Evening of Hope at Huntertown Park Saturday to raise money and support childhood cancer research.

The event was inspired by Emily Jovevski, who was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma at 14 years old and fought cancer for five years before her passing.

“Emily dreamed of becoming a pediatric oncology nurse to help kids with cancer, and that is why we continue to raise awareness and funds for more research in honor of her dream,” said Jodi Jovevski, Emily’s mother.

All funds raised through the event will benefit Gold Together, which is the American Cancer Society’s childhood cancer initiative.

“With childhood cancer research being consistently underfunded, it was important for us to do this in hopes we can help fund research that will lead to better outcomes and treatments for children everywhere,” Jodi said.

Jodi said she hopes the event shows families and parents who are dealing with cancer that they are not alone.

“They have a large community that will come together and support them,” Jodi said.”