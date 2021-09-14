‘Emmy’s Evening of Hope’ fundraiser brings awareness for childhood cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Friday, the Jovevski family with the help of Eel River Elementary, will be hosting the first ever Emmy’s Evening of Hope at Huntertown Park to raise awareness for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) said this event was inspired by Emily Jovevski who was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma at age 14 and bravely fought cancer for five years.

“Emily dreamed of becoming a pediatric oncology nurse to help kids with cancer and that is why we continue to raise awareness and funds for more research in honor of her dream,” said Jodi Jovevski, Emily’s mother. “With childhood cancer research being consistently underfunded, it was important for us to do this in hopes we can help fund research that will lead to better outcomes and treatments for children everywhere.”

This free community event will feature live music by the Way Back Boys, kids games, activities and a silent auction. A number of food trucks will also be at the event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Chick-fil-A, Rusty’s Ice Cream, and a’Roma Pizza.

All funds raised through this event will benefit Gold Together which is the American Cancer Society’s childhood cancer initiative, ACS said. This will add to the over $40,000 raised by the Jovevski family through the Relay For Life of Northwest Allen County Schools.

“We are looking forward to having a great event and hope the community comes out to support and be a voice for these courageous kids everywhere,” said Jodi Jovevski. “We are looking forward to honoring Emily and all of the families in our community who have had to face this terrible disease.”

According to the American Cancer Society more than 15,500 children and adolescents in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer this year. It remains the leading disease related cause of death for children and adolescents aged 1-19 in the United States.

For more information about Emmy’s Evening of Hope, email Jodi Jovevski at djjeo69@hotmail.com.

For more information about childhood cancer or Gold Together, call the American Cancer Society for 24/7

cancer support and questions at 1-800-227-2345.