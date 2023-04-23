ALLEN CO., Ind. (WANE) – A local church is putting the motions in action to open up its own school for the 2023/2024 school year. Emmanuel Community Church is getting ready to open Emmanuel Christian School.

Head of School Buzz Lance stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the school. You can see that in the interview above. Lance details ages, class sizes, and tuition costs in the interview.

Emmanuel Christian School is located at 12222 US Highway 24 West in Fort Wayne. Registration is open for the first school year. You can click here for more information.