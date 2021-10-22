Emily Dwire learns what it’s like to be a FWCS principal for a day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After going virtual in 2020, Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) held its Principal for a Day event in-person Thursday. More than 40 people served as principals at area schools, including WANE 15’s Emily Dwire.

The Principal for a Day event invites dozens of community members to spend the day in schools, shadowing the principals and learning what they do every day.

Emily headed to Harris Elementary School where she learned the ropes from Principal Courtney Gremaux, a first-year principal at Harris. The school on the city’s northeast side houses general education, plus hearing impaired and adaptive skills classrooms.

Thursday morning, Emily greeted the students walking in, handed out breakfast, made the morning announcements, announced the earthquake drill, and met with teachers during their planning sessions – things principal Gremaux does every day.

“Every day can change, that’s for sure, sometimes your calendar can be completely clear, and then millions of things happen, or you have a full agenda and things have to change depending on the day,” said Gremaux. “A lot of times it’s common planning with teachers, helping them do the best in the classroom, observing and supporting students and doing the best we can to help everybody be successful and learn.”

Principal Gremaux says events like Principal for a Day are significant and show what it’s really like in the classroom now.

“I don’t think people understand what school is like other than when you were in school, so figuring out what it is that we do around here on a daily basis and getting good exposure into the community, helping learn more in ways that they can support,” she said.

Principal for a Day is held every year by FWCS with guest principals representing local businesses, churches, service organizations and community groups.