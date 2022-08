NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – An event celebrating all first responders returns next Saturday. Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event is set for August 27 in New Haven.

The Kids 1 Miler “Beat the Chief” starts at 7:05 a.m., and the 5k follows. The parade starts at 10 and events go on all the way until 9 p.m. Click here to learn more.