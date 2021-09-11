Emergency! The Ultimate First Responder Event happening Saturday remembering 9/11

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Formally known as the New Haven Fire Muster, Emergency The Ultimate First Responder Event takes place on Saturday.

The event organizers said they decided to change the name because the muster was more than just fire crews. This event recognizes all emergency responders.

New this year is a 5k Fun Run and 1 miler. The date of this year’s event also has significance, falling on the 20th anniversary of September 11th. Also at the event will be the firefighter memorial stair climb, a FDNY retired truck from the Fire Department of New York, a Twin Tower Beam display, bag pipers and honor guards, and a continuous video showing the day’s events. The parade is set to begin at 10 a.m.

