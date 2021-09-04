Emergency The Ultimate First Responder Event coming to New Haven on September 11th

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Formally known as the New Haven Fire Muster, Emergency The Ultimate First Responder Event is set for September 11th.

The event organizers said they decided to change the name because the muster was more than just fire crews. This event recognizes all emergency responders.

New this year is a 5k Fun Run and 1 miler. Registration is still open for that event, as well as if any department would like to be part of the event.

The date of this year’s event also has significance, falling on the 20th anniversary of September 11th.

According to the event’s Facebook page, “This year’s event will take place on September 11th which will be the 20th anniversary of the tragic 9/11 attacks on our country. This year we will be incorporating some additional activities into EMERGENCY !! like a 5k run the morning of the event, the firefighter memorial stair climb, a FDNY retired truck from the Fire Department of New York, a Twin Tower Beam display, a continuous showing of the video of that day’s events, and bag pipers and honor guards to name a few.”

