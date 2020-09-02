Emergency Department at Dupont Hospital received one of the country’s highest accreditations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Emergency Department at Dupont Hospital has received one of the country’s highest accreditation.

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) awarded them a Level 1 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation. This means that the hospital displays a high level of geriatric care with more than two dozen best practices.

“This certification affirms that our physicians and nurses showcase a high level of commitment and dedication to providing quality care for our geriatric patients and their families,” said Lorenzo Suter, CEO, Dupont Hospital. “Our hospital has intentionally designed our emergency department with age-appropriate resources and staff is trained to provide this care.”

Fewer than 15 emergency department across the nation have received this award which highlights the highest level of excellence in care for older adult patients.

“This particular patient population requires a higher level of specialized care, said Andrew Offerle, MD, emergency medicine physician and medical director of the Emergency Department at Dupont Hospital. “we understand that many of our older patients have complicated medical needs and we’ve set up our processes and physical location to help meet those unique needs.”

To read more about Dupont Hospital’s geriatric emergency department, visit the hospital’s website.