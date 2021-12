FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews extinguished a fire in a southeast Fort Wayne neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Just after 8 p.m., crews responded to the 4300 block of Marvin Drive, near Hessen Cassel Road, on reports of a structure fire. Crews extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes, according to firefighters on the scene.

Crews told WANE 15 that no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.