Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) - Emergency crews were called to a vehicular crash around 6:25 a.m. Sunday. According to Fort Wayne dispatchers, at least one car crashed at State Road 1 and Popp Road.

That's about three miles southwest of Leo-Cedarville.

Officials said Sunday, multiple people were hurt in the crash. They could not provide details on the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.