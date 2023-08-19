NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Residents are encouraged to head to downtown New Haven on August 26 to experience all things first responders from the vehicles they drive to the gear they carry.

‘Emergency!!’ is a first responders event used to show off to all members of the community the unique vehicles utilized in everyday life for Fire, Police, and EMS. The parade at 10 am kicks off the event with 100 to 150 vehicles parading the streets showing off the history of the selfless career.

Families will have to opportunity to interact with new and antique gear and vehicles, with demonstrations and displays of what emergency responders use every day and in their training. A Flea market will also be available along with food vendors and Waterball, a specific sport that fire responders enjoy!

This event will happen in the streets of downtown New Haven on August 26 from 10 am to 4 pm.

For more information head to the events website.