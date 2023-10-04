FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and community leaders want you to be aware of the signs and know where you can go for assistance.

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S., according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Abuse can come in many ways besides physical– like mental, financial and emotional damage.

Domestic abuse victims often have hidden or burner phones to contact family, friends or a victim advocate in case of an emergency. Wednesday, a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert Broadcast System will go to every phone.

Taking the battery out of the phone will ensure the alarm doesn’t sound. If your phone does not have a battery, make sure the phone is completely powered down.

If you have a scheduled call to make or things prior to the alert going off, make sure you get ahold of those people before the notification goes off.

The national hotline for domestic violence is 800-799-7233. Among the many local resources are Fort Wayne Police and YWCA Northeast Indiana.