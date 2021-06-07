Embrace the gross parts of animals on Grossology Day at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is inviting guests to embrace the gross parts of animal life through hands-on experiences during its Grossology Day event on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grossology Day allows guests to learn how essential and cool the off-putting aspects of nature are for survival in engaging and educational ways, the zoo said.

“The things we think are less desirable and make us uncomfortable are what animals use to keep themselves healthy and safe,” said Director of Animal Programs Dr. Joe Smith. “Even things like feces and dead skin serve important purposes.”

The zoo said Grossology stations throughout Central Zoo will include learning opportunities as well as projects such as making slime and matching games. Some of these stations include take-home activities while others will be completed while at the zoo.

“Grossology gives guests a chance to see the unusual things animals do in a new perspective,” Smith said. “And it’s lots of fun!”

Grossology activities are free with paid zoo admission.

The zoo is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August. In September and October, hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11 for kids age two to 18 and $15 for adults.

For more information about the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, visit the zoo’s website.