Embassy Theatre’s Summer Nights goes virtual and in-person for 2020 season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Embassy Theatre’s Summer Nights will be streaming their Wednesday night concerts as a way to overcome the limit of 45 in-person patrons for the remainder of the summer.

The 2020 Summer Nights concert series at Embassy Theatre runs every Wednesday night from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. through September 9. The series hosts musical performances by area artists and has food catered by Shigs In Pit for the entire summer. There is a cash bar available.

For those who wish to attend in person, tickets are $5 each and can be purchased through the STAR Bank box office by calling 260-424-5665 or through ticketmaster.com. Due to social distancing regulations, only 45 tickets will be sold for each show.

For those who wish to stream the concerts, free live streaming access will be available on the website from 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. here.

The line up includes:

July 8 Sunny Taylor – NOW Olivia Morris

July 15 Kent Young

July 22 Todd Harrold Band

July 29 Shelly Dixon Band

Aug. 5 Hubie Ashcraft

Aug. 12 Fatima Washington

Aug. 19 Q & The Coldfusion

Aug. 26 West Central Quartet

Sept. 2 Mason Dixon Line

Sept. 9 Salsa Dancing Featuring Melisa’s Latin Beat

“The Embassy has COVID-19 protocols in place to reduce exposure. Please expect social distancing, face coverings on our staff and vendors, one-way traffic patterns and rigorous cleaning and sanitizing. We thank you in advance for helping to keep us all protected. The Embassy will keep the public posted if there are any schedule changes,” the press release said.

Main sponsors include Barnes & Thornburg, LLP, First Federal Bank, Fort Financial Credit Union and Chuck & Lisa Surack and Sweetwater. Mad Anthony is the microbrew sponsor. The Journal Gazette is the media sponsor.