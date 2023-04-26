FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leadership at Middle Waves Music Festival is changing hands, and the Embassy Theatre on Wednesday announced plans to acquire the festival.

The theater said in a press release they first met with festival leaders in the fall to discuss a potential partnership.

“It was decided the best approach for this beloved community event was for the Embassy to take over leadership of the programming, planning and execution of the festival,” the release said.

The Embassy is hosting Ripple: A Middle Waves Hype Event at Parkview Field on June 24 to celebrate the partnership.

“…We are beyond thrilled to keep this good thing going with the dedicated folks at the Embassy Theatre,” the Middle Waves Music Festival Board said in a statement. “They’ve got the passion, bandwidth and support to take Middle Waves to the next level. We’re stoked for the future!”

Indie-rock singer Soccer Mommy is headlining the event. The lineup also includes Vundabar, DuPont Brass, The Namby Pamby, and Mic Strong.

Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. Get general admission tickets here. Get VIP tickets here.

The first Middle Waves festival to be hosted by the Embassy will also be at Parkview Field in 2024.

“The Embassy recognized how important Middle Waves was for its growing audience,” said Kelly Updike, the president and CEO of the theater. “Providing something of this magnitude in Fort Wayne, rather than asking our residents to drive a minimum of two to four hours away to seek a ‘festival experience,’ helps us have an even more direct hand in helping Fort Wayne become a music city.”