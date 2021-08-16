Embassy Theatre to host Ty Causey at Summer Nights on Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre is hosting Ty Causey this Wednesday at Summer Nights at the Embassy. The event is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m.

The presenting sponsor for the series is Chuck & Lisa Surack and Sweetwater. Embassy Presents sponsors are The James Foundation and Fort Wayne Metals. Associate sponsors are TriCore Logic and Premier Bank.

Indiana producer, singer/songwriter and performer Ty Causey appeared on the music scene in the late 90s as a vocalist for smooth jazz saxophonist Najee. Causey co-wrote and performed on Najee’s Morning Tenderness CD, which landed him the opportunity as the featured performer on Najee’s worldwide tour.

Causey released his full-length debut album N-TYSING in 2004 after sharing the stage with many notable artists. The project featured Najee and bassist Nelson Braxton of the jazz duo The Braxton Brothers. The project drew enthusiastic reviews and found its way to radio playlists in the U.S., UK, Japan and Germany, the theater said. Many of Ty’s releases have hit the top three spots on the UK soul chart top 30 earning him the name ‘MR. CONSISTENT.’ Since that time, he has released nine acclaimed follow-up projects that encouraged nominations for male vocalist of the year. Causey’s most recent CD, Cause & Effect, landed him a nomination for male vocalist of the year for 2015 from leading soul music site soultracks.com.

Causey’s style is a combination of smooth jazz, sensual classic soul and R&B. His smooth vocals and deep lyrics complement the soulful melodic production of his music. Ty continues to record new projects and performs with his band, opening up for R&B and smooth jazz artists such as Boney James, Babyface and Peter White.

The featured food partner this week is Shigs In Pit. Mad Anthony Brewing is the Microbrew Sponsor. The theater said a cash bar and concessions are available as well. The Embassy bar will feature a frozen peach bourbon tea (bourbon, peach puree, iced tea).

The Embassy offers an indoor/outdoor experience with access to the Parkview Health Rooftop Patio where patrons can hear the live music and see Fort Wayne’s spectacular skyline. Summer Nights is a rain or shine event. If weather is not favorable for rooftop viewing, patrons can enjoy the full show in the ballroom.

Fans of the Embassy can get a sneak peek of the event through the Summer Nights Live Band Cam that broadcasts every Wednesday from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. when the featured band or artist is performing on Venmo or by visiting the Embassy Theatre’s website. The theater said the link will also be shared prior to show time on the Embassy’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Single tickets for all Summer Nights events are $5, plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets at

the STAR Bank box office at 260-424-5665 or through ticketmaster.com.

The remaining season lineup can be found at www.fwembassytheatre.org (subject to change).